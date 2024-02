This week, an international conference of academics and practitioners, organised by AMADA and ASAPES, entitled "Rising Olympic Champions: National and global perspectives on clean sport" came to some important conclusions.

The conference took place in the ASAPES conference hall, where important issues, summarised under the title "Rising Olympic Champions: National and global perspectives on clean sport". The conference was jointly organised by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport (ASAPES). The event brought together leaders and staff from Europe's leading national anti-doping agencies, distinguished professors from higher education institutions and representatives of the local sports community.

Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports and Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee from 2021, said that such conferences would continue. He mentioned that they have implemented projects to promote sport together with the federations. The minister also advised athletes not to use banned substances. The Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports, Fuad Hajiyev, stressed that they will do everything possible in the fight against doping. He noted that their main goal is to promote clean sport among young people. According to the rector, nearly 90 postgraduate students are trained for Azerbaijani sports every year.

National and Global Perspectives on Clean Sport Conference. OLYMPIC.AZ

AMADA's Executive Director, Tahmina Taghizadeh, thanked everyone involved in organising the conference: "Today we are going to have responsible discussions. We are here to fight against doping. We can create fair conditions for athletes. The Chairman of AMADA's Advisory Commission, two-time Paralympic champion Ilham Zakiyev, advised athletes never to lose heart. He said that the victory in Karabakh had further motivated the athletes.

The significance of the conference, supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, lay in the discussion of issues such as the development of clean sport, different approaches, the management of athletes' respiratory health within the framework of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, intestinal health and sports performance. The conference continued in Quba on 23 February. The sessions, which will be attended by international-level athletes, will cover topics such as the development of a clean sports culture, the perception of the doping problem among female athletes and the training of local athletes in international anti-doping.