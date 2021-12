Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has again been re-elected as President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZMOC), extending a tenure which has now lasted 24 years.

Having first taken up the role in 1997, Aliyev's latest re-election grants him a seventh term in charge of the AZMOC.

The 59-year-old remains AZMOC President despite also being the President of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev has been Azerbaijan's President since 2003, when he succeeded his father Heydar Aliyev, who resigned from the position two months before his death.

Under Aliyev, Baku bid to host the 2016 Olympic Games, but failed to make the final shortlist and was eliminated alongside Doha and Prague.

Rio de Janeiro went on to host the Games.

Baku did stage the first-ever European Games in 2015, which Aliyev officially opened.

Along with Aliyev's re-election, a new AZMOC Executive Committee was elected.

Aliyev will be joined on the panel by Chingiz Huseynzade, Farid Gayibov, Azer Aliyev, Zemfira Meftahatdinova, Nazim Huseynov, Namig Abdullayev, Farid Mansurov, Faig Garayev, Konul Nurullayeva, Mariana Vasileva and Ramil Haji.

Lyudmila Shubina, Hijran Sharifov, Balakishi Gasimov, Niyamaddin Pashayev and Yashar Bashirov were also elected to the Auditing Commission.

Executive Committee and Auditing Commission reports were heard at the meeting as well.





Aliyev is regarded as one of the most authoritarian leaders in the world, with recent elections dismissed by opposition figures as neither free of fair.

After a 2016 Constitutional Referendum, Presidential terms were extended from five to seven years, and Aliyev was last re-elected in 2018.

Aliyev notoriously convinced the Hungarian Government in 2012 to transfer convicted murderer Ramil Safarov to his home nation to complete a life prison term, given after Safarov murdered Armenian lieutenant Gurgen Margaryan in his sleep at a North Atlantic Treaty Organization-sponsored course in Hungary.

After being extradited to Azerbaijan, Safarov was given a hero's welcome, pardoned and promoted to the rank of major within the Azerbaijani Army.

Azerbaijan and Armenia do not have diplomatic relations and went to war again last year as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict rumbles on.

Aliyev also wrote personally to disgraced former International Weightlifting Federation President Tamás Aján to thank him for delaying the suspension of some Azeri athletes who had tested positive for steroids, the McLaren Report detailed.