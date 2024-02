Austrian police have opened a corruption investigation against Olle Dahlin, the president of the International Biathlon Union (IBU). Dahlin succeeded Anders Besseberg, who was sentenced to almost four years in prison by the Norwegian judiciary.

Olle Dahlin, Anders Besseberg's successor as president of the International Biathlon Union (IBU), is being investigated by the Austrian police in a case of alleged corruption. The IBU has confirmed this to NRK. Dahlin immediately reacted in writing and sent a statement to the IBU. In the statement, Dahlin gives his side of the story and denies any irregular behaviour he is accused of at the head of the organisation.

According to NRK, Dahlin may have signed the same sponsorship deal with Infront, the company that buys and sells TV rights, as Besseberg, who was sentenced to nearly four years in prison and fined one million kroner (88,000 euros) by a Norwegian court in January.

Olle Dhalin insists that he has done nothing wrong in running the IBU. GETTY IMAGES

In his statements to the IBU, Dahlin denies any wrongdoing. "I am shocked by these completely unfounded allegations, and I strongly deny them all. I will not hesitate to take any legal action necessary to protect my reputation. It is clear that there is a politically motivated campaign to damage my reputation, as the media were informed before I received any formal notification of the investigation".

Regarding the signing of the sponsorship deal with Infront, Dahlin said that everything had been done following the law. "The process for the IBU's latest marketing agreement was conducted in full compliance with the IBU's Integrity Code and due diligence was carried out to ensure that it was appropriate and in line with industry standards. The Biathlon Integrity Unit has confirmed that it has no evidence of any wrongdoing in this process," he stressed.

Norwegian justice isseeking three years and six months in prison for Anders Besseberg. GETTY IMAGES

"While the investigation is ongoing, the IBU is not in a position to comment," the organisation said, noting that the president strongly denies any wrongdoing. The Biathlon Integrity Unit (BIU), which represents the IBU as a potentially aggrieved party in this case, is closely monitoring the situation, but has not seen any substantial evidence of unethical behaviour on the part of the IBU President. It will also cooperate with the Austrian judicial system, the world governing body insisted.

Besseberg is accused of aggravated corruption and accepting bribes in the form of gifts and hunting trips. Media outlets such as NRK point out that the contract signed with Infront during Besseberg's time was done at a price that was much well below market value and therefore very favourable for Infront.

The sponsorship deals with Infront were documented during Besseberg's trial. GETTY IMAGES

In the case of the former IBU president, all this information was presented by the prosecution. The fact that Dahlim may have signed this contract using the same formula is now being investigated by the Austrian police. All those responsible for the Infront signature were in court during Besseberg's trial, as NRK points out. Infront's top executives are also under investigation.