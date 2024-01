The former head of the International Biathlon Union (IBU), Anders Besseberg, is charged with 'aggravated corruption' for allegedly covering up Russian doping by using sexual favours with prostitutes and hunting expeditions as 'currency'.

The former head of the IBU, Anders Besseberg, is charged with 'aggravated corruption' for allegedly covering up Russian doping by using sexual favours with prostitutes and hunting expeditions as 'currency'. The former biathlon chief is accused and being prosecuted by the Norwegian judiciary for the alleged crime of 'aggravated corruption,' as outlined in the charges regarding the cover-up of Russian doping.

Born in February 1946 in Øvre Eiker, a municipality in the Norwegian province of Buskerud, he is due to stand trial on 16 February and could face up to 10 years in prison. The veteran Norwegian, who presided over the IBU for 25 years, is technically charged with "aggravated corruption" for allegedly covering up Russian doping cases in exchange for favours, including prostitutes, hunting trips, and bribes.

Besseberg, who led the IBU from its inception on 2 July 1993, after it split from Modern Pentathlon with a vote of 77 out of 85 delegates at the Radisson, held his position until 10 April 2018. On that day, Austrian police raided the federation he presided over, not far from the centre of Salzburg, Austria, in search of evidence. Similar action was taken by Norwegian police authorities at the farm near Vestfossen, an hour's drive of Oslo, owned by the accused.

The Nordic was questioned about alleged interference in anti-doping cases and faced allegations that he had received money and favours from Russia, including hiring prostitutes to favour the world's largest country, which he vehemently denied. The former IBU President is accused of accepting bribes between 2009 and 2018, allegedly including luxury watches and a rental car.

Anders Besseberg is being prosecuted by the Norwegian judiciary for 'aggravated corruption'. GETTY IMAGES

"Why did the Russians want to curry favour with Besseberg? Why was (rights holder) Infront interested in paying bribes? We will try to prove this," the NTB news agency quoted prosecutor Marianne Djupesland as telling the Buskerud court.

The charges against Besseberg echo the findings of a damning report by an independent commission set up by the IBU and published in January 2021. The commission, which is separate from the ordinary judiciary, concluded that he had been protecting 'Russian interests' for many years with the help of the IBU's General Secretary, the German Nicole Resch.

Based on testimony from informants, raids by Austrian and Norwegian police, and a report by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the commission concluded that Besseberg had received at least $200,000 from Russian officials, accepted fully paid hunting invitations in Russia, and used the services of prostitutes. In return, he allegedly covered up several doping cases and lobbied hard for Russia.

The Commission delivered its damning verdict some time ago. Now it is up to the judiciary, under much stricter rules and with the defendant's right to a defence, to decide from mid-February whether the Norwegian, who is about to turn 78, should go to jail.