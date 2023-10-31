The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) has named its first eight athlete ambassadors for a project to construct sports facilities in different refugee centres across the country.

All eight are Olympic medallists, and five are Olympic champions.

These are London 2012 weightlifting gold medallist in the women’s under-75 kilograms category Lydia Valentín, double Olympic gymnastics champion in the men’s vault Gervasio Deferr, men’s 1500m champion at Barcelona 1992 Fermín Cacho, Atlanta 1996 group all-around gymnastics champion Tania Lamarca and Tokyo 2020 shooting gold medallist Alberto Fernández.

The three other Olympic medallists are silver medal-winning canoe sprinter Teresa Portela, bronze medal-winning long jumper Joan Lino and handball player Marta Mangué, part of the team that won bronze at London 2012.

Spanish Olympic Committee President Alejandro Blanco explained that the main purpose of the project was to help those who seek a new opportunity through sport.

"With this initiative, all these people will not only have a great future as athletes, but they will also have a faster and more inclusive social life," said Blanco.

"They will feel appreciated, loved and supported in a new country."

Regarding the selection of ambassadors Blanco said: "They have been chosen for their characteristics, their personality, for what they are as people and for everything they have done for the sport."

Spain’s Minister of inclusion, social security and migrations José Luis Escrivá added: "Thank you to the COE and the athletes who join us because it seems to me that what we are going to achieve is worth it.

"The effort we are making and the link between sport and migration will achieve an integration that will generate very positive dynamics for society, both for those who are there and for those who arrive."

In December 2022 the COE and the Spanish Ministry of inclusion, social security and migration signed an agreement in which they committed to building facilities and spaces that would reinforce sports participation in refugee centres.