The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) says it will convene a meeting to find a "definitive solution" for its Winter Olympic Games candidacy, after being presented with a proposed venue plan by the Government of Aragon.

The Aragon Government was absent from a meeting earlier this month to validate proposals tabled by its Technical Committee.

Aragon President Javier Lambán had criticised the plan, claiming that the allocation of events between the two regions was "unfair".

Under the reported COE Technical Committee’s proposals, Alpine skiing, snowboard, freestyle skiing and ski mountaineering competition would take place in Catalonia with the ice hockey held in capital Barcelona.

Biathlon, curling, figure skating and speed skating and short track speed skating events are planned to be held in Aragon.

The Government of Aragon has now tabled a new proposal, which is says will create a "balanced and equal candidacy".

Felipe Faci, Minister of Education, Culture and Sports of the Government of Aragon, presented the plan to COE President Alejandro Blanco.

"All the Pyrenean valleys are represented in the proposal that Government of Aragon has made to Spanish Olympic Committee, Aragon and Catalonia equally distribute alpine and cross-country skiing," the Government of Aragon said.

"While snowboarding and biathlon would take place in Aragon, Catalonia would host freestyle skiing and ski mountaineering.

"Aragon would host the short track, curling, figure skating and speed skating events, and the long track and ice hockey events would be held in Catalonia.

"Felipe Faci has insisted that it is a fair and balanced proposal, which contributes to structuring the territory, as has been claimed in each of the meetings held by the technical group."

The Government of Aragon has published a map of its proposed venues, which includes the cities of Zaragoza and Jaca ©Government of Aragon

The Government of Aragon has published a map of proposed venues, which includes the cities of Zaragoza and Jaca, as well as Astun Candanchu Nordic ski centre.

A further meeting is now set to be held to determine the final proposal.

"The COE will convene, in the coming days, a meeting to find the definitive solution of the candidacy presented to the International Olympic Committee by the COE and backed by the Government of Spain to celebrate the 2030 Winter Olympic Games in Catalonia and Aragon," a COE statement read.

The latest meeting was attended by three representatives from each of the four parities, the Government of Spain, the Government of Catalonia, the Government of Aragon and the COE.

Defining the Games plan appears key for organisers, with the IOC reportedly set to visit proposed venues next month.

The 2030 Games are set to be the first Winter Olympics and Paralympics awarded under the new process whereby the IOC engages in a targeted approach with selected countries, as opposed to a more traditional bidding race.

Its Future Host Commission then identifies and proposes its preferred candidate to the Executive Board, which can then recommend the bid be put forward to a vote at an IOC Session.

🔝 @FelipeFaci entrega a @COE_presidente una propuesta equilibrada e igualitaria de candidatura para los #JJOO2030

Todos los valles pirenaicos están representados en la propuesta que @GobAragon ha hecho a @COE_es, Aragón y Cataluña reparten equitativamente esquí alpino y de fondo pic.twitter.com/dWh1wftHj1 — Gobierno de Aragón (@GobAragon) April 7, 2022

IOC member Juan Antonio Samaranch warned last November that a lack of unity "between all the institutions involved" would undermine the Pyrenees-Barcelona bid.

The Pyrenees-Barcelona bid is expected to face three former Winter Olympics hosts - Sapporo, Salt Lake City and Vancouver - as rivals

Bosnia and Herzegovina could be involved in the Pyrenees-Barcelona bid, with renovation of the Sarajevo Olympic Bobsleigh and Luge Track, used at the 1984 Winter Olympics, having been mooted.

Two referendums are set to be held to gauge support for the bid, one in the Alt Pirineu and Aran area of the Western Catalan Pyrenees, and a second in the Berguedà, Solsonès, and Ripollès counties.

Residents in the six counties in the Alt Pirineu and Aran areas are set to be asked whether they believe the Government should put forward a candidacy to host the 2030 Olympics, with the Catalan Government claiming that if they reject the proposal, the bid will be shelved.

In a separate vote, residents in the Berguedà, Solsonès, and Ripollès counties are set to be asked whether they believe their areas should participate in the wider "Olympics project", meaning they could host training sessions or other sports activities in the run-up to the Games if any bid were to be successful.