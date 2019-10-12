The fifth edition of the "All Olympic" project is underway on the Canary Islands after the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) renewed their agreement with the DISA Foundation.

COE President Alejandro Blanco and the director of the DISA Foundation Sara Mateos signed the new agreement, which will see school children taught Olympic values by high-level athletes.

Around 11,200 primary school students will be involved, while one sixth of the 140 secondary schools will benefit from the campaign.

The DISA Foundation is part of the DISA Group, a leading distributor of petroleum products on the Canary Islands ©DISA

In total, the campaign is due take place in 48 schools in Gran Canaria, 45 in Tenerife, 22 in Lanzarote and 25 schools in Fuerteventura, running until June 5 2020.

The DISA Foundation, created in 2011, is part of the DISA Group, the leading company in the distribution of petroleum products on the Canary Islands.

It funds social, economic, cultural, environmental, educational and sporting projects throughout Spain.