Chinese Para-taekwondo athlete Shao Qian has hailed the sport's debut on the Asian Para Games programme as a pivotal moment for the sport.

Taekwondo was a medal sport for the first time at the Hangzhou 2022 Games which concluded on Saturday (October 28) after being delayed by a year.

Shao had a superb competition as she won home gold by beating Surenjav Ulambayar of Mongolia in the final of the women's K44 under-52 kilograms division.

"I feel very excited," she said.

"I'm very happy to be able to join Para-taekwondo for its premier show at the Asian Para Games.

"I believe this is a great opportunity for people to see our strength, for people to see the fights that we have."

Taekwondo made its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The Asian Para Games was Shao's first major title after she started Para-taekwondo less than three years ago.

"Taekwondo is not a well known sport so we need to try to increase awareness about the sport," she said.

"Asian Para Games are a wonderful opportunity to increase awareness and let everyone know that people with disability can also take part in other things.

"I believe this is a wonderful opportunity to promote awareness."

Taekwondo made its debut on the Paralympic programme at Tokyo 2020.