Seventy-seven fighters are set to feature as Para taekwondo prepares to make its Asian Para Games debut at Hangzhou 2022.

Competitors from 17 nations are set to take part across 10 categories at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre from October 23 to 25.

In the women’s K44 under-47 kilograms category Isakova Ziyodakhon of Uzbekistan is among the favourites after winning the world title at Veracruz in Mexico last month.

Uzbekistan will also be hopeful of a medal in the women’s K44 over +65kg category with Guljonoy Naimova one to watch.

Naimova took gold after beating world champion Amy Truesdale of Britain at the recent World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix in Taiyuan.

Hosts China’s best hope could come in the women’s K44 under-57kg category, in the form of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bronze medallist Li Yujie, who also took gold at the Grand Prix event in Taiyuan.

The men’s events are expected to be fiercely contested, with the men’s K44 under-80kg category featuring World Championship gold medallist Asadbek Toshtemirov of Uzbekistan and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Joo Jeonghun of South Korea.

Former world champion Bolor-Erdene Ganbat is among the Mongolian contingent aiming for success in Hangzhou ©Asian Paralympic Committee

Xiang Wen Xiao of Chinese Taipei will be hoping to go one better from his World Championship silver medal in the men’s K44 under-58kg event, knowing he can beat the best after defeating world number one Ali Can Ozcan of Turkey in the semi-finals.

Among the Iranian team with the potential to medal are Tokyo 2020 Paralympic bronze medallist Mahdi Pourrahnama in the men’s K44 under-70kg category, and Alireza Bakht in the men’s K44 under-80kg category.

Mongolia are another country that will be hoping to enjoy success at the first Asian Para Games, with their side led by Bolor-Erdene Ganbat in the men’s F44 under-61kg, a multiple world champion in this category.

Another Mongolian to watch is Surenjav Ulambayar, who won the women’s K44 under-52kg title at the Taiyuan Grand Prix earlier this year.

The Asian Para Games is due to take place from October 22 to 28 in Hangzhou, with competition set to take place across 22 sports.

Para taekwondo is one of three sports due to debut at the Games along with canoeing and go.