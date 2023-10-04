Mexican Para-taekwondo athlete Fernanda Vargas said she was happy to settle for a silver medal at her home World Championships in Veracruz.

Vargas ended as the runner-up in the women's K44 over-65 kilograms category after a defeat to Britain's Amy Truesdale in last month's final.

She had previously beaten Brazilian Debora Menezes in the semi-final, an opponent she had previously been defeated by twice.

"I was left with a good taste in my mouth," said Vargas after collecting silver, her first medal at the World Championships.

"I worked for this medal and it is my first World Championships.

Jessica García won gold for Mexico at the World Championships in Veracruz ©FMTKD

"It is not the colour that is always sought because you always want to be at the top of the podium, but I was left with that emotion and happiness of being runner-up in the world."

Mexico also won two other medals - one gold and one bronze - at their home event at the World Trade Center.

Jessica García was crowned as world champion in the women's K44 under-52kg division, with Claudia Romero taking bronze in the women's K44 under-47kg.