Call made to build sports centre in honour of famed sambist Pushnitsa

A call has been made to build a sports centre in honour of famed sambist Alexander Pushnitsa.

Pushnitsa, who died at the age of 73 in January, was the most decorated athlete in the sport in the former Soviet Union.

His home city of Omsk is due to unveil his bust at the Krasnaya Zvezda Sports Complex but acclaimed sambo coach Alexander Yakovlev believes this does not go far enough.

"I appeal to the administration of Omsk with a request to make every effort to create a place for educating young people in memory of Pushnitsa, a place to continue his champion traditions," said Yakovlev, who previously coached the Soviet Union's women's judo team, according to Russian official state news agency TASS.

"Such a place is simply necessary, I ask you to make every effort, this project must be implemented."

A sambo tournament called "Memorial of A. M. Pushnitsa" has been held in Omsk for more than 20 years.

Alexander Pushnitsa died in January aged 73 ©FIAS

Ivan Kolesnik, a First Deputy Minister for Sport in Omsk, told TASS the idea for a building had already been discussed with All-Russian Sambo Federation President Sergey Eliseev.

"Unfortunately, this project could not be implemented during the lifetime of Alexander," he said.

"Today, the situation is not easy, but I am sure that we will have a palace named after Pushnitsa in the not too distant future."

Other initiatives could see a street named after Pushnitsa.

He won three World Championships, two World Cups and two European Championships during his career.

Pushnitsa was also the champion of the USSR nine times.