Sambo Federation of Armenia has claimed that the 2023 World Championships in Yerevan will be the "most memorable" in the history of the sport.

The National Federation hosted a ceremony to unveil the logo of the International Sambo Federation flag ship event, due to start on November 10.

"This is not the first event which we have held in anticipation of the start of the tournament," a statement from the National Federation read.

"Our goal is to introduce people to the sport of sambo and raise awareness among our population about the upcoming World Championships.

"This historic championship, which starts in a few days, will become one of the most memorable in the history of sambo and Armenia."





Along with the logo, a demonstration was done by young sambists, who later took part in a quiz.

The ceremony also saw Yerevan Drums group perform.

Athletes from more than 70 countries are expected to compete in Yerevan.

Armenia was given hosting rights by FIAS after Egypt withdrew its interest due to "changed circumstances.