Jiu-jitsu athletes believe first edition of Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will alter world of combat sports

Jiu-jitsu athletes have praised the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC), a new event combining jiu-jitsu and grappling.

ADXC launched as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, an event described as Abu Dhabi’s contribution to martial arts.

Fights took place inside a caged octagon and featured a mix of jiu-jitsu and grappling techniques, and organisers are hopeful it will reshape the landscape of global jiu-jitsu, while also attracting new fans to both sports.

"It's a groundbreaking show with the potential to become a force in the world of grappling," said former Pan American jiu-jitsu champion Neiman Gracie.

"It was an unforgettable experience, and I look forward to returning to compete in this exceptional event."

Gracie triumphed at ADXC after defeating American Benson Henderson by submission in the No-Gi Main Event.

Following its successful first event, the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship could be turned into a global circuit of competitions ©Action UAE

Among the other winners was Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady of Palestine, who defeated Islam Nader Reda of Egypt, by unanimous decision.

"This event is truly incredible," said Al-Selwady.

"What's most exciting is that this is only their first event.

"They’ve set high standards for their inaugural event, and I’m thrilled to be part of this organisation’s growth."

The ADXC is set to expand, with organisers planning to turn the Championship into a global circuit over the next couple of years.

Points would be accumulated throughout the competitions, with season champions crowned at the end of the campaign.