UAE ju-jitsu women’s national team tipped by former coach for Hangzhou 2022 success

The United Arab Emirates jiu-jitsu women’s national team have been backed by its former coach to be successful at this year’s re-arranged Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Polyana Lago, a four-time world champion, led the women's squad until last October.

Under the Brazilian, Mahra Al Hanaei won a silver medal in the 49 kilograms category when jiu-jitsu made its debut on the Asian Games programme Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

There was further success at last year’s World Games in Birmingham in Alabama when Shamma Al Kalbani claimed a bronze medal.

Lago hopes that the extra year to prepare for Hangzhou 2022 following its postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have helped preparations.

"The rescheduling of the Asian Games by a year has given us more time to prepare and to improve our girls’ world ranking points," Lago told The National newspaper in the UAE.

At the last Asian Games, the competition for female athletes was limited to just two weight divisions.

But this time the number of gold medals at the Asian Games, due to take place between September 23 and October 8, on offer has been doubled with the 49kg, 51kg, 56kg and 63kg categories.

While the Asian Games remain their immediate priority, the 2025 World Games in Chengdu is also high on the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's (UAEJJF) priority list.

Brazilian Polyana Lago, right, coached the United Arab Emirates jiu-jitsu women’s national team until last October ©LinkedIn

"The Asian Games and the World Games are the biggest goals of our federation," Lago, who now works as a wellness coach at Alliance JiuJitsu Dubai, told The National.

"We have already submitted the proposal to our Federation to work with the under-16 and under-18 age groups so we can have the maximum number of athletes qualify for the 2025 World Games."

The 43-year-old Lago has lived in the UAE for more than 10 years after joining the Jiu-Jitsu School Programme founded by the UAEJJF in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Education Council in 2008.

She has witnessed the transformation of the sport first hand.

“When I first arrived here jiu-jitsu, particularly for the girls, was at the infancy stage,” Lago said.

"I started in a school in the Al Yaha area in Al Ain.

“We taught girls the basics and competitions were based on the basics.

"The fights got over with one take down because the girls didn’t have any floor movements at that time.

"I didn’t expect to be teaching girls who had no idea of the martial art.

"I was struggling for a few months because everything was different for me - dealing with girls with different lifestyle, culture and teaching them jiu-jitsu for the first time.

“The first few months were very hard.

"Then I started learning about the Emirati culture and the best way to educate them in combat sports.

"As time passed by, I really started to enjoy my work."

UAE's Mahra Al Hanaei won a silver medal when jiu-jitsu made its Asian Games debut at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 ©Getty Images

Lago believes that the progress made by women athletes in the UAE since she arrived has been impressive.

“I have seen jiu-jitsu all over the world and the change that has taken place among the Emirati girls is amazing," she told The National.

"I see the technical levels improve massively with some of them competing outside the country regularly.

"In my opinion, it’s a huge achievement in 10 years.

"In more recent times, some of the girls have adopted a professional approach for the sport.

"We have coaches, fitness trainers, physiotherapist and nutritionist all through their training and preparations for competitions.

"The girls have a good idea of being a professional athlete.

"I have seen their lifestyles change both on and off the mat."