Khaled Al Shehhi of the United Arab Emirates has expressed his desire to achieve his "ultimate dream" in winning gold at this year’s Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The Emirati fighter is establishing himself as a dominant force in the men’s under-62 kilogram category having claimed gold at the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) World Championships in Ulaanbaatar in July.

He also captured the under-21 title at the JJIF World Youth Championships in Astana last month where the UAE secured 46 medals including 15 golds, 12 silvers and 19 bronzes.

It was Al Shehhi’s fifth gold in the weight category on the global stage over the past three years, but he is refusing to rest on his laurels as he targets further success this year.

The 20-year-old said he was aiming for glory at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou before setting his sights on black belt gold at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November.

"I feel an immense sense of pride and accomplishment in attaining these victories and in helping my country, the UAE, rise to the pinnacle of world jiu-jitsu," said Al Shehhi.

Khaled Al Shehhi, left, of the United Arab Emirates is aiming for glory at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November ©Action UAE

"On a personal level, these achievements motivate me to continue developing my skills and aiming high for the future, drawing from the accomplishments they have brought.

"I intend to leverage my past experiences to achieve my goals.

"Now that the World Championships in Mongolia and Kazakhstan are over, my next goal is the Asian Games.

"The ultimate dream remains clinching the black belt gold at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November."

Al Shehhi has made a rapid rise to the top of the world since taking up the sport in 2012 and has hailed the efforts of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation to help him achieve his dreams.

"My journey of jiu-jitsu has been filled with challenges and victories," added Al Shehhi.

"Every time I faced a setback, I returned with greater determination, focus, and commitment to turning challenges into growth, development, and success opportunities.

"It is from here that the champions of tomorrow emerge."