Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship, which combines jiu-jitsu and grappling, set to launch

The Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC), a new event which is set to combine jiu-jitsu and grappling, is set to launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October.

ADXC is set to launch as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, described as Abu Dhabi’s contribution to the world of martial arts.

The cage-based championship is set to feature high standards of jiu-jitsu and grappling, as reported by The National.

"We are proud to introduce the unique Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship which represents Abu Dhabi’s contribution to the world of martial arts," Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation told a media conference.

"It will once again attract enthusiasts from around the world to Abu Dhabi, the global capital of martial arts.

During the media conference to launch Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi thanked Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed for his support of jiu-jitsu in the UAE ©Getty Images

"This event reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting sports and their top athletes globally.

"The championship aims to make an unprecedented impact on the sector, expanding horizons and solidifying Abu Dhabi's leading position in combat sports."

Al Hashemi also thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his support of sport and athletes, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed for his constant support of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and beyond.

The ADXC is set to feature elite jiu-jitsu and grappling stars from around the world competing across 13 rounds.

Competitors are due to be selected based on their performances in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour, Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu League and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.