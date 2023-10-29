Paris 2024 has defended its plans for the surfing judges' tower in Teahupo'o during next year's Olympics, following mounting opposition over its environmental impact.

Surfing competition is due to be held on the island of Tahiti more than 15,000 kilometres from Paris, and organisers have planned an aluminium judging tower instead of the wooden structure previously used for World Surf League Tahiti Pro events.

Hundreds participated in a recent protest against the plans, and more than 100,000 people have signed an online petition in opposition.

Residents are said to be considering further protests.

Protestors fear the new tower could damage the reef and marine ecosystem and the position of fish in the area.

However, Paris 2024 has insisted the new tower is required for safety reasons.

"Paris 2024 acknowledges the concerns regarding the new judges' tower for surfing at the Teahupo’o site," it said.

"It is important to note that the need to build a new tower is because the existing tower does not comply with the safety standards in force under French Polynesian law.

"As organisers of the event, we cannot compromise on the safety of the officials and judges who will be working on this tower.

"It was this safety issue that led us to work, collectively, with the Government of French Polynesia, on the planning for a new tower."

Surfing competition is due to be held more than 15,000km away from Paris at next year's Olympics in Teahupo'o ©Getty Images

The Organising Committee added it was open to discussions on ways to reduce the environmental impact of the project.

"Sensitive to the concerns of the residents of Teahupo'o and the surfing community about the planned construction of a new judges' tower, Paris 2024 wishes to involve local associations to study all possible options to improve the current project, within the framework applicable in French Polynesia and to the specifications required for the Olympic Games," Paris 2024 said.

"All stakeholders are committed to ensuring that the solution is sustainable and sensible, while minimising the environmental impact on Teahupo'o,"

Paris 2024 said the French Polynesian Government had hired a consultancy CRÉOCÉAN to identify measures required on the site, and work has thus far conformed with its recommendations.

Surfing is set to make its second consecutive Olympic appearance having debuted as an additional sport at Tokyo 2020, and is on the programme again at Los Angeles 2028.

Competition is due to be held from July 27 to 30 next year.