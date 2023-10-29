Ice hockey player Johnson dies aged 29 after being struck in neck by blade

American ice hockey player Adam Johnson has died after suffering a severe cut to the throat during a match between Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) teams Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers.

The Challenge Cup fixture at the Sheffield Arena was stopped in the 35th minute and then abandoned after the 29-year-old took a skate blade to his neck.

He was caught by the raised leg of an opposition player which caused heavy bleeding and was quickly ushered off the ice.

Around 8,000 fans were in the venue at the time of the incident while screens were brought onto the rink.

Witnesses have said spectators were left traumatised and in tears before being asked to leave the building.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," read a Nottingham Panthers statement.

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

Adam Johnson registered seven points in seven appearance for the Nottingham Panthers having joined for the 2023-2024 season ©Nottingham Panthers

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing.

"Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news.

"The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances."

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called to the scene at around 8:21pm before sending two ambulances and a critical care paramedic.

South Yorkshire Police were contacted four minutes later, and confirmed he was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Adam Johnson's mother Kari has paid tribute to her son ©Facebook/Kari Johnson

Tributes have flooded in for Minnesota-born Johnson.

"I lost half of my heart today," wrote his mother Kari.

"Love you always Munch."

The EIHL said it was "heartbroken" to confirm the "deeply upsetting" news, and has postponed all games scheduled to take place today.

Ice Hockey UK added: "Ice Hockey UK would like to send our thoughts and condolences to the family, friends and team-mates of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson who passed away last night.

"The hockey family stands together with his family - and with each other - at this difficult time."

Johnson played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmö Redhawks.

He went on to play in Canada for the Ontario Reign and in Germany for Augsburger Panther before agreeing to join Nottingham for the 2023-2024 campaign.