The Chinese Taipei under-18 national team is in mourning following the sudden death of its captain. Chia-Yen “Daniel” Chung.

Chung had only just celebrated his 16th birthday earlier this month but has passed away unexpectedly in his sleep last Monday (November 20).

The teenager first time played for the under-18 national team during last season’s 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey under-18 World Championship in the third division.



Despite being two years younger than most of his teammates and opponents, he already played on the first line and was the team’s second-best scorer with three goals and three assists in five games.

For the new season Chung, who also liked to play basketball and violin in his free time, was named the captain of the under-18 national team.

Chia-Yen “Daniel” Chung was only 16 when he passed away in his sleep ©acebook

He was set to lead his team at the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey under-18 World Championship Division III Group A in Turkey.

Messages of condolence have been posted on Chinese Taipei Ice Hockey Federation's website, with one saying: "RIP, Daniel Chung. We will always remember you".

Clearly a prodigious talent he was photographed receiving an award for the best player of his team after a game against New Zealand.

This had taken place at the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship Division III Group A, on home ice in Taipei City.