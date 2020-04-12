Colby Cave, a forward for the Edmonton Oilers in the National Hockey League (NHL), has died age 25.

Cave passed away four days after he had surgery to remove a colloid cyst, which had been putting pressure on his brain.

He had sustained a brain bleed and had been in a medically-induced coma after being hospitalised.

"It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning," his wife Emily said in a statement.

"Both our families are in shock, but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community and many more.

"We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time."

Colby Cave passed away four days after having surgery to remove a colloid cyst ©Getty Images

Cave played three seasons in the NHL, signing for the Boston Bruins as an undrafted free agent in April 2015 before making his debut in December 2017.

He made the switch to his native Canada to join the Oilers in 2018 and played 33 games for the Edmonton-based team in the 2018-2019 season.

"The NHL family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Colby Cave, whose life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

"Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream with both the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins organisations.

"An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches.

"More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Emily, their families and Colby's countless friends throughout the hockey world."