British ice hockey star Mike Hammond has died at the age of 33 following a fatal car crash in Canada.

Tributes have been pouring in for Hammond who was killed in a car accident in Shawnigan in British Columbia on Wednesday (July 19).

Hammond featured for Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) last season after signing from German outfit Hannover Scorpions.

The English club said it was "devastated" by Hammond’s death.

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts to Mike’s family and friends at this very difficult time," a statement from the Panthers read.

"Our thoughts too are with all his former team-mates and everyone at the club is thinking of Hammy and his family right now."

🖤 We'll never forget you Hammy 💛 pic.twitter.com/0BFz7QzqsM — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) July 20, 2023

Hammond made his senior international debut in 2018 when he helped Britain capture the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship Division One Group A title.

It was the first time Britain had sealed their place in the IIHF World Championships since 1994.

Hammond played a key role in retaining Britain’s position in the top flight in 2019 and fired his country to the IIHF World Championship Division One Group A crown again this year, scoring and assisting in their win over Italy in May.

During his time in the EIHL, Hammond played for Coventry Blaze, Manchester Storm, Braehead Clan and Nottingham Panthers.

Hammond also had spells for Lausitzer Füchse and Hannover Scorpions in Germany, Odense Bulldogs and Frederikshavn White Hawks in Denmark and Brampton Beast in Canada.

💙 Great Britain ice hockey and IHUK are devastated that forward Mike Hammond has passed away. Hammond died last night in a car accident in Canada. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all team-mates. RIP Hammy - we will never forget you.



👉 https://t.co/nkC7o9zKuS pic.twitter.com/3FfgVXxHQm — Team GB Ice Hockey (@TeamGBicehockey) July 20, 2023

"I’m so saddened by the devastating news about Mike Hammond and I’m at a loss for word," said Clan head coach Jason Morgan.

"My deepest condolences go out to the whole Hammond family as they go through this very difficult time.

"I was thrilled for the upcoming season to have the opportunity to work with Hammy, but this is such terrible news for everyone."

Clan senior advisor Aaron Murphy added: "We all know what a player he was and I enjoyed calling some of his big moments in commentary, particularly for GB and I was looking forward to working with him this season."

Ice Hockey UK also paid tribute, describing Hammond as a "cherished GB team-mate, loved by so many, and very much part of the Great Britain family".

"Rest in peace Mike - you will never be forgotten and you will be missed by so many," a statement from the national governing body added.