Accra 2023 African Games Organising Committee chair Kwaku Ofosu-Asare has travelled to the American capital Washington DC for various engagements promoting the multi-sport event.

His visit formed part of the first Ghana Week in DC, organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority, Events DC, Liquid Soul-DC, the Ghanaian Embassy in Washington DC and DC United and aiming to encourage cooperation and investment in vital industries.

Ofosu-Asare met with the Ghanaian Embassy and Washington's Minister in charge of commercial Cynthia Djokoto, discussing sponsorship opportunities for the African Games and international collaborations.

His presentation focused on the benefits of the African Games for investors and Ghana.

Kwaku Ofosu-Asare engaged in several meetings on his visit to Washington DC ©Facebook/Accra 2023

The Accra 2023 chair also attended a gathering hosted by the Embassy and organised by Opportunity International.

Ghana's Ambassador to the United States Alima Mahama additionally expressed her support for the African Games during the Ghana Week in DC celebrations.

The African Games were originally scheduled for August this year, but this was pushed back to March 8 to 23 2024 due to Ghana's economic crisis and delays to preparations.

There remain some concerns over Ghana's readiness to stage the delayed event, but organisers have insisted it will take place as planned.

Twenty-four sports are on the programme, with most of them due to be held at the Borteyman Sports Complex, and 44 countries have confirmed their intention to take part.