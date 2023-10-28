China Media Group's (CMG) hold on the Olympic Movement is increasing as the company signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

According to the MoU, "IOC and CMG will continue to collaborate and work together throughout their partnership".

No other details have been released.

This comes just days after CMG signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Paris 2024.

CMG has already agreed to work with Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), providing coverage of badminton, gymnastics, sport climbing and table tennis in the international signal, known as the "world feed".

"We are delighted to strengthen our longstanding relationship with CMG through this MoU," said IOC President Thomas Bach, after signing the MoU at the Olympic House in Lausanne yesterday.

The awarding of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics to Beijing was met with protests and criticism due to China's record on human rights ©Getty Images

"The innovations brought in by CMG led to record audience numbers for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

"The IOC is looking forward to the collaboration with CMG during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, when CMG will produce, on behalf of Olympic Broadcasting Services, the international signal for four sports - gymnastics, table tennis, badminton and sport climbing.

"We also welcome the strong cooperation with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and the signing of an MoU between the two organisations to promote the Games in China."

Bach was joined by CMG President Shen Haixiong, who toured the Olympic Museum before putting pen to paper.

A newly re-designed commemorative stone from CMG was unveiled in the Olympic Museum during the visit.

"CMG is proud to continue broadcasting the Olympic Games in China thanks to its exclusive broadcast rights agreement through to the Olympic Games Brisbane 2032," Shen said.

"The signing today at Olympic House is an important moment that marks our joint commitment to bringing the Games to as many people in China as possible."

A newly re-designed commemorative stone from CMG was unveiled in the Olympic Museum before the MoU was signed ©IOC

The IOC's relationship with China under the leadership of Bach has come under scrutiny in the past.

The awarding of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics to Beijing was met with protests and criticism due to China's record on human rights.

The West has consistently questioned the role of China in the abuse of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

It even led to a diplomatic boycott from the United States, Australia, Britain, and Canada during the Winter Olympic Games last year.

However, Beijing has always denied accusations of using forced Uyghur labour and detaining people in internment camps.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Government has claimed that the camps are training centres designed to stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism.

Bach met with Xi during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, where the latter praised the IOC for the "non-politicisation of sports".