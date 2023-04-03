The International Canoe Federation (ICF) has entered three partnerships with Chinese enterprises, including awarding rights to state-owned China Media Group (CMG) for all of its events.

Agreements have also been reached with Nantong Tieren Sports Goods to supply materials and Hangzhou Kayford Branding Company to produce merchandise, with all running for two years.

The ICF said this would "cement its presence in China and across Asia", and has been hailed by President Thomas Konietzko.

"We are very excited to announce these three partnership deals which will build on our already strong presence in China," the German official said.

"The deals cover important issues for us as an international sport as we look to solidify our reputation as a global sport.

"We will increase our broadcast footprint in one of the biggest markets on the planet, and we have an exciting merchandise licencing package and will be able to finance new ICF projects from the additional revenues.

"Our partnership with Ironman gives us access to not only world-class products, but also a financial arrangement which will help grow development of our sport.

"We welcome all three of our partners to the international canoeing family, and look forward to working with them to build our brand in China."

CMG, which includes China Central Television and China National Radio among its platforms and has extended a rights deal to broadcast the Olympic Games in China through to Brisbane 2032, has been awarded rights for all ICF events in Olympic and non-Olympic disciplines, including World Championships and Olympic qualifiers.

Kayford has previously worked with FIFA and UEFA, and is set to produce and market apparel, souvenirs and other merchandise, with the ICF receiving a pro rata amount of turnover generated.

The Nantong Tieren Sports Goods partnership includes the supply of its Ironman ergometer machines.

China had been due to host this year's ICF Junior and Under-23 Canoe Slalom and Wildwater Sprint World Championships in Miyi County, but the event was moved to Kraków in Poland because of strict "zero COVID" policies which have since been eased.

The country won one gold and two silver medals in canoeing at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Canoe sprint and slalom are on the programme for this year's delayed Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Sports events are increasingly returning to China after its tough restrictions domestically and on international travel were abandoned.

The country has previously faced accusations of seeking to sportswash its human rights record through the staging of major events including the Beijing 2008 Summer and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.