The Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU) has organised four days of educational events in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad.

Sessions were arranged for athletes, coaches and managers at Rodham Hall at the Pakistan Sport Board.

Discussions covered both kyorugi and poomsae taekwondo with athletes allowed to take part in both.

The poomsae education was organised with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Taekwondo Promotion Foundation and the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation.

Professional instructors were brought in to lead all of the programmes.

Pakistan remains as an emerging taekwondo nation ©PTF

"This educational event presented a valuable opportunity for our taekwondo community to enhance skills, knowledge and collaboration," the ATU said.

"We encouraged active participation and engagement."

Pakistan is still an emerging nation in taekwondo.

No fighter from the country has ever qualified for the Olympics, with Haroon Khan one victory away from Tokyo 2020 before losing his men's under-58 kilograms semi-final at the Games qualifier.