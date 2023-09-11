Islamabad has been given the rights to host the Asian Open Taekwondo Championships for the second consecutive year.

Scheduled to be held from November 1 to 2, the fifth edition of the event was allotted to Pakistan during the General Assembly of the Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU) held in Beirut earlier this month.

The General Assembly was chaired by ATU President Kyu Seok Lee.

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President retired Colonel Waseem Janjua and secretary general Murtaza Bangash were among those who attended.

Lee commended the PTF for successfully hosting the previous edition.

"I am looking forward to seeing the talent of Pakistan’s taekwondo athletes [at the fifth edition]," he was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Janjua said that he is looking forward to hosting the tournament.

Four athletes represented Pakistan at the World Championships in Baku earlier this year ©Pakistan Taekwondo Federation

The PTF was founded in 1977 and is affiliated to World Taekwondo and ATU.

Before the event, the major assignment for Pakistani athletes will be the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

A 14-strong delegation has been named for the multi-sport event in the Chinese city.

Four athletes represented the nation at the World Championships in Baku earlier this year.

The Asian nation have not had a taekwondo athlete compete at the Olympics so far.

Haroon Khan almost made it to Tokyo 2020 but lost in the men's under-58 kilograms semi-final at the Games qualifier.