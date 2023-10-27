Lindblade appointed chief executive of Cricket Scotland as organisation bids to move on from racism scandal

Trudy Lindblade has said she is "fully aware of the challenges" Cricket Scotland is facing after being appointed as its new chief executive following a racism storm.

The Australian takes up the role having served as chief executive of the first ever combined Cycling World Championships, held in Glasgow in August.

She will begin her new job early next year with interim Cricket Scotland chief executive Pete Fitzboydon staying in place until then.

Lindblade has a strong cricket background, including leading the event management department for the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies.

She helped to deliver the first T20 World Cup in South Africa in the same year and has also worked for Cricket Australia.

"It is a privilege to be appointed as chief executive officer of Cricket Scotland," said Lindblade.

"I am excited to be returning to the sport of cricket and very much look forward to getting started in the role early in the new year."

In July last year, a report into racism in Scottish cricket was described as "the most devastating verdict to be delivered on any sporting institution in the United Kingdom".

The organisation's entire Board resigned after the report's authors detailed 448 examples of institutional racism and concluded that of 31 indicators of good practice, Cricket Scotland had failed to meet 29 and fully satisfied none.

"I am aware of the challenges that Cricket Scotland is facing and there is still much work to do," Lindblade added.

"There has been positive progress since the release of the Changing the Boundaries report, and I am committed to leading Cricket Scotland's effort to stamp out racism in our sport and ensure that we embody the spirit of community, belonging and equal respect.

Trudy Lindblade was previously chief executive for the combined Cycling World Championships ©Getty Images

"I'm looking forward to working with my new team and the cricketing community to build a bright and prosperous future for cricket in Scotland, using the new strategy and forthcoming increased International Cricket Council funding as a catalyst for delivering change and creating new opportunities to grow the game at every level."

Fitzboydon added: "We are delighted to have secured a candidate as outstanding as Trudy to lead Cricket Scotland from early next year.

"By then, we will have a new ambitious strategy in place and increased funding secured for the next four years, and Trudy is the ideal candidate to lead this new, exciting era for Scottish cricket.

"While we are excited about the future, we are very conscious of the ongoing challenges that Cricket Scotland and our sport is going through.

"While much progress has been made, there is a long way to go to ensure our sport becomes truly inclusive and anti-racist.

"I have committed to staying in my interim CEO role to ensure a seamless handover to Trudy to continue this work.

"Trudy was the standout candidate in a very strong field.

"The delivery of this summer's impressive Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland is testament to her abilities, which combined with her previous experience in cricket made her the ideal person to drive Cricket Scotland forward."