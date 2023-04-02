Anjan Luthra, the chairman of Cricket Scotland, has resigned from his role six months into the job after failing to prove that the organisation is not institutionally racist.

Luthra claimed recently that they have made "significant progress" in tackling racism according to the BBC, but has now stepped down as he disagreed with the way Sportscotland was running the country's cricket.

He believed that their priority was to meet the needs for a lobby group and their associates, instead of the entire community, which was against his vision.

Campaign group Running out Racism claimed that the claims of "significant progress" was false, which also led to four members of the anti-racism working group quitting due to lack of progress, including Scotland women's international Abtaha Maqsood, businessman Imran Khan, academic Khadija Mohammed and Raza Sadiq,

The Change the Boundaries report, which had all the findings of racism within Scottish Cricket, was not utilised correctly according to Luthra, as he says that Cricket Scotland would "likely cease to exist" if it did.

Majid Haj was amongst the players who claimed to receive racial abuse ©Getty Images

Running Out Racism expressed disappointment that Luthra resigned as they attempted to convince him to change his approach.

"People make mistakes, but to blame others rather than owning them in any way is disappointing," the organisation said.

Sportscotland and Cricket Scotland thanked Luthra for his efforts in "an exceptionally challenging time", as they look to hire an interim chief executive for the time being.

"The cricket season is less than four weeks away and there is much to be done, and the team remain fully focused on delivery in all areas," Sportsscotland said in a statement.

The racism allegations began in July 2022 which led to the anti-racism group being formed by the end of last year.

The group found 448 instances of racism, but the progress in the investigation did reach satisfactory levels, as the group only met once to discuss the steps to tackle the issue.