Cricket Scotland is at risk of being placed in special measures after a damning report found the national governing body to be institutionally racist.

The findings of the independent review, launched by sportsscotland in response to allegations of racism, have been published today, revealing the scale of the problem in Scottish cricket.

A total of 448 examples of institutional racism were identified by consultancy firm Plan4Sport in the review, titled "Changing the Boundaries".

It was found that Cricket Scotland had failed in 29 out of 31 tests used to measure the extent of the problem.

The entire Board of Directors resigned from Cricket Scotland yesterday before the publication of the report, which has recommend that the organisation is placed in special measures by sportscotland until at least October 2023.

Around 1,000 people had taken part in Plan4Sport's review, with 68 individual concerns referred for further investigation including 31 claims of racism against 15 people, two clubs and one regional association.

Racial abuse, a lack of transparency in selection for non-white players, favouritism to white children from public schools and the use of inappropriate language are among the allegations made.

Cricket Scotland is resolute on building and fostering a culture of inclusivity within the sport of cricket where racism and discrimination of any kind is not tolerated and where everyone is welcome and has access to equal opportunities.



More info ➡️ https://t.co/et2OnkEHHH pic.twitter.com/kBveI3nIK5 — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) July 25, 2022

A lack of diversity was also identified within Scottish cricket, while it was found that people who highlighted issues of racism and discrimination were either "sidelined or ignored".

Louise Tideswell, managing director of Plan4Sport, claimed Cricket Scotland had "failed to see the problems" and "enabled a culture of racially aggravated micro-aggressions to develop".

"Our view is clear - the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland have been institutionally racist," said Tideswell.

"It didn't address the lack of diversity at Board and staff level and missed the need to develop transparent reporting, investigation and case management processes to address incidents of racism and discrimination."

Cricket Scotland has been given until September 2022 to put in place a new Board that is expected to consist of at least 40 per cent male and 40 per cent female members, with at least 25 per cent from an ethnic minority.

Gordon Arthur, interim chief executive of Cricket Scotland, described the report as a "watershed moment" and said implementing the recommendations was the organisation’s "top priority".

"The racism and discrimination that has taken place in the sport that we all love should never have been allowed to happen, or to go unchallenged for so long," said Arthur.

Former Scotland cricketer Majid Haq accused Cricket Scotland of being "institutionally racist" ©Getty Images

"I would like to again issue a heartfelt apology to all those who have been the victims of racism and discrimination in Scottish cricket.

"We recognise the impact this will have had on individuals and their families.

"We hope the report provides them with some reassurance that their voices have been heard, and we are sorry this did not happen sooner.

"I thank and acknowledge each and every person who bravely came forward to contribute to the review.

"I know this won’t have been easy, but the contributions have been essential to start setting cricket back on course.

"This report is a watershed moment for cricket in Scotland and taking its recommendations forward is the top priority.

"It’s clear that significant cultural change must happen and it must happen quickly.

"The immediate priority must be to get the independent referral process agreed and implemented so the investigations into the referrals can start.

"We are resolute on building and fostering a culture of inclusivity within the sport of cricket where racism and discrimination of any kind is not tolerated, where everyone is welcome and has access to equal opportunities.

"We must address the past, repair the sport and ensure history does not repeat itself and we will need everyone’s commitment to make this change happen."