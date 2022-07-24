Cricket Scotland has been plunged into turmoil after the entire Board of Directors quit before the release of an independent report into racism.

The review, which is due to be published tomorrow, is expected to support claims of widespread racism within the game in Scotland.

sportscotland launched the independent review last December after Majid Haq, the country’s all-time leading wicket taker, accused Cricket Scotland of being "institutionally racist" in an interview with Sky Sports News.

Former Scotland batsman Qasim Sheikh has also spoken out against the governing body, claiming that he felt he was "treated differently" when playing in the national team.

The resignation letter has been released by Cricket Scotland where the Board of Directors said they were "truly sorry" and apologised to "everyone who has experienced racism or any other form of discrimination in cricket in Scotland".

"When the review into racism in Scottish cricket was announced last year we were fully supportive of the review," the letter read.

"The review has achieved an unparalleled level of engagement and we believe it will be truly transformative, not just for Cricket Scotland and the sport of cricket, but it will provide a watershed moment for Scottish sport and society in general.

"The Board have been totally committed to implementing the findings of this review in full to make the sport of cricket in Scotland a truly welcoming and inclusive place for all."

Former Scotland cricketer Majid Haq accused Cricket Scotland of being "institutionally racist" ©Getty Images

The Board claimed they had made "important initial steps" to improve the governance and leadership of Cricket Scotland since the start of the year.

"This is, without doubt, the start of another long journey to overhaul and modernise the governance of the sport to ensure its continued success in the years ahead," the Board added.

"We wish everyone in Cricket Scotland every success and hope that the sport of cricket will emerge from this review implementation period into a new, transformed and truly welcoming environment that will enable it to flourish at every level in the years ahead."

A spokesperson for Cricket Scotland said: "Cricket Scotland will work in partnership with sportscotland with immediate effect to ensure appropriate governance, leadership and support is in place for the organisation and the sport in the days ahead, and these arrangements will be reviewed after the publication of the report into racism in cricket in Scotland and updates given accordingly."

Scotland will not be competing in the women’s Twenty20 competition at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after losing to Bangladesh in the qualifiers in January.