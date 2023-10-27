Solomon Islands 2023 organisers hold three-day test event with Pacific Games just weeks away

The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games Organising Committee has staged a three-day test to prepare for the country's first hosting of the continental event.

The Solomon Islands National Athletics Championships also took place at the National Stadium King George during the test.

Organisers gave away free tickets to communities and schools in and around Honiara to give fans a chance to experience what next month's Games will be like.

Day one of the Championships saw national long distance runner Martin Faeni assert his dominance in the men's 10,000 metres finals with a finishing time of 34min 10.69sec, just two seconds ahead of Dales Nonikana and Geejay Junior.

Dianah Matekai finished with a time of 38:00.72 to win the women's 10,000m final in the highlight of the action.

Medal ceremonies were also conducted and were performed to near perfection.

"Today's event at Sport City marked the final mock practice test for the victory ceremonies team," said ceremonies and culture coordinator Karrie Jionisi.

Free tickets to the test event were offered to schools and communities in Honiara ©Solomon Islands 2023

"Its purpose was to familiarise our volunteers with the processes and procedures at all event venues, vital for the upcoming Pacific Games and medal presentations.

"Our team is well-prepared for the test event scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

"This will be our first trial test at Sport City after conducting mock practice tests at various other venues.

"We're committed to giving our best during the test event."

Security staff noted that most spectators were cooperative, but some were argumentative due to misunderstandings over rules and restrictions.

Solomon Islands 2023 is scheduled to take place from November 19 to December 2.