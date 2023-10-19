Solomon Islands 2023 Athletes' Villages ready for use a month before Pacific Games

The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games Athletes' Villages are now ready to host more than 5000 people for the event scheduled to take place from November 19 to December 2.

Delegates from 11 countries have confirmed their places at the likes of the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) which is set to serve as accommodation for the Games.

The University is one of six educational institutions that have been selected to house Games stakeholders after undergoing renovations funded by the Australian Government.

In addition to SINU's three campuses, Saint Nicholas College, Tenaru National Secondary School, KG VI National Secondary School, and Don Bosco Technical Institute have also undergone renovation work.

The host nation's Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare officially opened the Village in a ceremony.

More than 5,000 people are set to be housed in the Solomon Islands 2023 Athletes' Villages ©Solomon Islands 2023

"This demonstrates Australia's commitment as our partner of choice as we continue to strengthen our deep and longstanding relationship," he said.

"The work to prepare our country to host the 2023 Pacific Games is a collective effort and as Solomon islanders, we are all in this together."

Rod Hilton, High Commissioner of Australia to the Solomon Islands, reiterated Australia's support to the Solomon Islands' Government efforts in ensuring the 2023 Pacific Games will leave a positive legacy.

The event saw a tour of the SINU Panatina Campus which has a total of 11 buildings, 103 bedrooms, two common rooms, and 21 ablution and laundry areas.

"We are immensely privileged to welcome and host the athletes from across the Pacific Islands' region," said SINU vice-chancellor Transform Aqorau.