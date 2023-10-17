The tickets for the Solomon Islands 2023 (Sol2023) Pacific Games are available to buy, following an official launch at Our Telekom's Point Cruz office.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare was the first to purchase tickets and urged the islanders to support the Games.

The Opening and Closing Ceremony tickets are priced at SBD$200 ($23.70/£19.48/€22.46).

The cheapest rates are for the general admission tickets, priced at SBD$30 ($3.55/£2.92/€3.37).

It gives you access to specified venues and is non-refundable after the particular date.

The Fantastic Friday and Super Saturday tickets at SBD$100 ($11.85/£9.74/€11.23) is enough to watch all finals played on the respective days.

"I am so happy to buy the first ticket for the games and I encourage every Solomon islanders to get their tickets to watch the games in our country and our new facilities," Sogavare said.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, centre, was the first to purchase tickets ©Sol2023

For SBD$1000 ($118.50/£97.43/€112.32), fans can get a package that will allow them to visit all venues on all 14 days, excluding Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Finally, a Sport City ticket worth SBD$500 ($59.25/£48.70/56.16) is enough to watch all sports in Sport City throughout the multi-sport event.

Public can also access a ticket guide and order form at the Our Telekom office in Point Cruz.

The company is the official Opening Ceremony partner sponsor of the Pacific Games.

The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games is due to start on November 19 and conclude on December 2.