Third Pacific Games Village handed over to Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands Government has taken control of a third Athletes' Village which will be used at this year's Pacific Games.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare received a giant key from Australian high commissioner to the Solomon Islands Rod Hilton at a ceremony at the King George VI secondary school.

Australian funding has upgraded 26 rooms at the school so it can be used as a Village for Pacific Games athletes.

King George VI is one of six schools that are due to serve as Villages during the Games.

Eleven dormitories, 13 classrooms and two wash blocks have been upgraded, at a cost of SBD15 million (£1.4 million/$1.7 million/€1.6 million).

Twelve water tanks with electric pumps have also been installed.

Australian funding paid for upgrades at the school which will serve as a Games Village ©Pacific Games

"This type of assistance will continue to strengthen the friendship between the people and Government of Australia and the Solomon Islands," said Sogavare,

The work at the school will leave a legacy from the Games as the improved facilities will be used by students for years to come, it is hoped.

"The school's refurbishments will not just support housing athletes but improvements to the school’s environment will increase health and learning outcomes for students," said Hilton.

Sogavare is set to unveil another Village later this month.

The Pacific Games are due to run between November 19 and December 2.