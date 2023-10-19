Para powerlifter Konstantinos Dimou of Greece has been banned for three years by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) after failing a drugs test.

The IPC has revealed that two-time Paralympian returned adverse analytical finding for drostanolone and oxandrolone in an in-competition test conducted during the Dubai 2022 Para Powerlifting World Cup last December.

Drostanolone and oxandrolone are anabolic–androgenic steroids that are on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list.

The prohibited substances were found in a urine sample provided in the test carried out on December 17 last year when Dimou was competing in the men’s over-107 kilogram event at the Para Powerlifting World Cup.

The IPC has announced that banned substances drostanolone and oxandrolone were found in Konstantinos Dimou's urine sample ©Getty Images

Dimou was provisionally suspended by the IPC on January 27 pending a resolution of his case.

The IPC has announced that Dimou will now be banned for three years until January 26 in 2026 following his anti-doping violation.

Results obtained by the Greek athlete at the 2022 Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai have also been scrubbed off along with any others registered from the date the sample was collected until the commencement of the provisional suspension.

Dimou represented Greece at the past two Paralympics, finishing fourth at Rio 2016 and fifth at Tokyo 2020.