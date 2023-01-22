Powerlifter and former wheelchair tennis player Maria Antonieta Ortiz has been given a two-year suspension by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) after testing positive for methylhexanamine.

Ortiz, who represented Chile in tennis at the London 2012 Paralympics and powerlifting at the Rio 2016 Games, was deemed to have committed the anti-doping rule violation from an in-competition urine sample from June 22 2021.

Methylhexanamine is a stimulant often found in weight-loss and sports supplements.

It has performance-enhancing characteristics.

Ortiz is to be ineligible from competing until August 4 2023, with her ban starting on August 4 2021.

Maria Antonieta Ortiz competed in tennis at the London 2012 Paralympics ©Getty Images

All results, medals and prize money from this period will be forfeited.

At London 2012, Ortiz made the round of 32 in the women's singles, losing to Germany's Katharina Kruger; while she lost her opening match in the women's doubles with Francisca Mardones against Colombians Angelica Bernal and Johana Martinez.

Four years later, the Chilean had changed sports and finished fourth in the women's under-67 kilogram category at Rio 2016.

It is unclear if Ortiz is to return for another Paralympics, with the Paris 2024 Games just 19 months away.