Nigerian Para powerlifter Omotola Eniola Falodun has been hit with a four-year ban by the International Paralympic Committee after failing a drugs test.

An in-competition urine sample provided by Falodun on February 6 2020 revealed the presence of prohibited steroids.

The substances in question were the anabolic steroids 19-norandrosterone and 19-noretiocholanolone which are used to quickly build muscle mass and are included on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list.

Falodun was competing at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Nigerian capital Abuja a day before the sample was collected.

A banned substance was found in Omotola Eniola Falodun's urine sample ©Getty Images

Falodun finished in 81st overall and was the 24th best female in the field, registering a score of 115 points.

As a result of the anti-doping rule violation, Falodun will be ineligible to compete until February 5 2024.

Any results, medals, points and prizes achieved by the powerlifter from the date of the sample collection will also be disqualified or forfeited.