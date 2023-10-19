French investigators have conducted a second raid on the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee.

Event management firms involved in the Opening Ceremony were also raided by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF), according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

AFP reported the raids are in connection to the ongoing investigation related to alleged favouritism in the awarding of contracts related to the Games.

This follows on from a raid in June on the Organising Committee's offices and those of Solideo, the company responsible for Paris 2024 building works.

PNF investigators also raided the offices of marketing and strategy company Keneo and the homes of Paris 2024 chief executive Étienne Thobois and executive director of Games operations Edouard Donnelly, although neither official face allegations against them.

Paris 2024 acknowledged the latest raid, and said it would continue cooperating with investigators.

Paris 2024 has insisted it is "cooperating fully with the investigation" ©Getty Images

"Paris 2024 confirms that the PNF attended its headquarters on Wednesday, October 18 and obtained all of the information that it asked for," it said.

"Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigation as it has always done."

PNF director Jean-François Bohnert said last month the investigation was related to favouritism but he does not expected to uncover "the most serious cases of corruption or influence peddling", and vowed to minimise disruption to the staging of the Olympics and Paralympics.

French Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has claimed she has "no specific concerns", while Organising Committee President Tony Estanguet has dismissed comparisons to corruption scandals which have blighted the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are just over eight months away, scheduled for July 26 to August 11 next year, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.