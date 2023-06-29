Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games President Tony Estanguet is confident that no wrongdoing will be found in the investigation into the Organising Committee and does not expect any resignations to follow.

French anti-corruption authorities raided the Paris 2024 headquarters last week in search of information that could corroborate suspicions of favouritism, conflict of interest, and misuse of funds.

The triple Olympic champion was at the offices at the time of the raid and is not worried about the future of the Games set to run from July 26 to August 11.

"It's the first time this has happened to us, so we were surprised," Estanguet said to Associated Press.

"We said, 'Yes, of course, take all the information you need.'

"I am cooperating.

"There will surely be other stages.

"We'll surely have to reply to more questions.

"There will be more checks right up to the end, perhaps even after the Games.

"So I am ready for that and I know that it is part of this kind of adventure.

"We'll be inspected intensely, criticised hugely."

Tony Estanguet is unfazed by the raids by French anti-corruption authorities and has defended colleagues that have been targeted ©Getty Images

Since the raid, Paris 2024 director general Etienne Thobois and executive director of Games operations Edouard Donnelly have been targeted.

As it stands, the pair face no allegations and are being looked at because of their involvement in business decisions.

Estanguet says that "there's no question of envisaging" their resignation "for the moment".

He is willing to cooperate with authorities but has refuted any talk that his team's preparations bear any similarity to the scandals of Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

"It's unfair to say that we're like the others," he said.

"Unfortunately, things went off course in the past and I think we’re all being lumped together a bit, although I can tell you that we're being very careful and everyone here has to be very careful because there is no room for error."

A main concern for the Games has been security, which has been exacerbated by the mismanagement of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final at Paris 2024 venue Stade de France.

An unprecedented Opening Ceremony is also planned which is due to see hundreds of thousands of people line the banks of the River Seine, which some fear will be targeted by pickpockets or even attacks.

However, Estanguet is once again confident that security preparations for the event will turn the city into "the safest place in the world".

"If you want to be safe, come to Paris for the opening ceremony," said Estanguet.