French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra claims she is not worried by the corruption investigation into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games despite two officials being subject to police searches.

Director general Etienne Thobois and executive director of Games operations Edouard Donnelly were targeted by the authorities following this week's raid of the Organising Committee headquarters.

"I have no specific concerns, the teams have cooperated fully with the investigation services, there are a whole series of checks that have already been carried out by the Cour des Comptes [France's supreme audit court] and by the French Anti-Corruption Agency," Oudéa-Castéra said after an Olympic Flame relay ceremony at the Sorbonne University, as reported by Reuters.

"I think that overall, we have a governance that is quite exemplary.

"Now it's time for the investigators to do their job, for the investigation to move forward, and for us to let the Organising Committee and its partner [Solideo] to do their work in peace."

The Paris 2024 headquarters were raided on Tuesday (June 20) due to "suspicions of irregularity on public contracts", according to Le Monde.

Searches were also carried out at Solideo which is responsible for the Games' building works.

Other locations are also believed to be subject to searches.

The Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax and the Financial Brigade of the Paris Judicial Police are said to have carried out the raids.

"In an adventure like this, with seven years of work, we go through more or less difficult times," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, as reported by L'Équipe.

"I take this very seriously and determinedly.

"Our organisation is one of the most controlled organisations in France, with five controls by the judges of the Court of Auditors who scrutinise the award of our contracts.

"I wanted very early on that ethical and transparency procedures would be put in place.

"As we have seen in the past, there can be slippages and drifts.

"I want us to fight this with all our strength.

"It is very difficult to have eyes everywhere because we are talking about thousands of markets, thousands of providers.

"We cooperate with all control bodies.

"This week, indeed, we were checked.

"We answer questions and share the information we have.

"And it will continue until the end."