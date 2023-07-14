Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet looked to reassure Chefs de Mission over preparations for next year’s Olympics following a series of raids by French authorities over suspicion of corruption.

Estanguet addressed representatives from about 200 countries on the opening day of the Paris 2024 Chefs de Mission Seminar.

The gathering of delegation leaders was staged at the Paris 2024 headquarters just weeks after it was subjected to a police raid.

Searches were carried out at the offices on June 20 in a bid to find information that could corroborate suspicions of favouritism, conflict of interest and misuse of funds.

Solideo which is responsible for the Games' building works, and sports consulting agency Keneo were also raided by French anti-corruption authorities as well as the homes of Paris 2024 director general Etienne Thobois and executive director of Games operations Edouard Donnelly.

M. David OJONG, Secrétaire Général du CNOSC, en qualité de Chef de Mission du Cameroun participe actuellement au Séminaire des Chefs de Mission pour les Jeux Olympiques @Paris2024. Les travaux se déroulent du 13 au 19 juillet 2023 à Paris, environ un an avant la tenue des Jeux. pic.twitter.com/fZMB1kulaQ — Comité Olympique CMR (@camnosc) July 14, 2023

It is part of an investigation into contracts awarded for the Games, opened in 2017 by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office and entrusted to the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses.

Alleged offences include illegal taking of interests, embezzlement of public funds, favouritism and trying to conceal it.

Speaking to Chefs de Mission, Estanguet stressed that the investigations had not derailed preparations for Paris 2024 which he claimed were on time and on budget.

Estanguet also acknowledged that the "reputation of the Games" was dependent on "extremely fierce, robust procedures in terms of ethics".

"You have surely seen it, in recent weeks, Paris 2024 has been the subject of numerous checks and I want to share with you the fact that Paris 2024 is in a process of co-construction, of collaboration with all of these French authorities who wish to control the validity of these elements," said Estanguet in a report by French newspaper L'Équipe.

A site to see, the Paris2024 delight 🤩🤩



Our Chef-De-Mission Shadrack Maluki and C.E.O @wanjiii in Paris for the Chef-De-Mission seminar#Teamkenya #InspiringTheNation pic.twitter.com/zIqfApOHHe — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) July 14, 2023

"This is why, from the beginning, we have put in place procedures concerning all the awarding of contracts, all of our behaviour, with the Ethics Committee."

Security issues have also dominated the build-up to the Olympics and were exacerbated by the chaotic scenes at the final of last year’s UEFA Champions League at the Stade de France.

Estanguet reiterated that the Organising Committee had learned lessons from what he described as an "unfortunate incident".

Michel Cadot, the interministerial delegate for the Olympics and Paralympics, also spoke about security plans for the Games at the meeting.

The Chefs de Mission Seminar which is expected to run over the next five days is also set to include visits to various venues.