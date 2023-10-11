The main press centre (MPC) for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games has officially opened.

More than 1,700 members of the media are due to work in the building which is located just metres away from the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, the focal venue of the Games which will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and athletics.

It is situated next door to the International Broadcasting Centre and measures in at 1,575 square metres.

Twenty-seven screens and a video wall will show action from the Games, and press conferences will also be held at the MPC.

The building will open between 9am and 6pm initially and then from 7am to 1am from October 16.

"We know the importance of the media in these events," said Santiago 2023 press operations manager Romulo Macedo.

"For this reason, we have taken care of all the details to receive the national and foreign press.

"We have a record of 1,700 accredited media and we want the experience of attending the Games to be the most rewarding it can be for all of them."

The MPC features a tribute to two Chilean journalists - Pradanos who gives the stadium its name, and Sergio Livingstone Pohlhammer.

The main press centre for Santiago 2023 has opened with a tribute to a pair of Chilean journalists ©Santiago 2023

This features typewriters, framed photographs, lamps, notebooks, headphones, an old camera and a video screen.

Pradanos was a Chilean sports commentator who specialised in football and enjoyed a long career in the media before he died of prostate cancer in 2008, aged 85.

The Chilean Government recommended adding his name to the stadium in the same year.

Livingstone was a former goalkeeper for Chile's football team and was nicknamed El Sapo - or The Toad - for his stance while playing.

He became a well-known journalist after his playing career and passed away in 2012 at the age of 92.

"We believed it was very necessary to be able to honour two greats of Chilean sports journalism in this place that will host a record of 1,700 accredited professionals," said MPC manager Valeria Clavijo.

"They demonstrated their greatness, professionalism and passion for sport for many years and we are sure that they are watching us from heaven and are very happy to see Chile host its first Pan American Games in history."

The Pan American Games are due to run between October 20 and November 5.

The Parapan American Games will follow between November 17 and 26.