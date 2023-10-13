IOC approves five additional sports for Los Angeles 2028 but boxing back on hold

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has approved the five additional sports proposed by the Organising Committee for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic programme here, but boxing is back on hold.

Cricket, baseball and softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash all received backing from the Executive Board.

Modern pentathlon, featuring obstacle racing, and weightlifting have also been restored to the programme.

IOC sports director Kit McConnell admitted the plans would require the Games to exceed the 10,500-athlete limit.

He said the IOC would strive to "limit the increase, but limit the impact on the existing sport".

Bach claimed the programme would be well suited to the Summer edition of the Olympic Games' return to the US for the first time since Atlanta 1996.

"The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing international sports to the United States," he said.

"These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique."

Cricket is set return to the programme for the first time since Paris 1900 under the Twenty20 format.

Its return has symbolically been secured in India, where it is the most popular sport.

Baseball and softball is back on the programme having featured for the first time in three editions at Tokyo 2020, and lacrosse is due to be played under the sixes format for its third appearance after St Louis 1904 and London 1907.

Flag football, a five-player-a-side version of American football, and squash after several unsuccessful attempts have both secured debuts on the Olympic programme.

Breaking, karate, kickboxing and motorsport had made Los Angeles 2028's initial shortlist, but missed out.

On boxing, President Thomas Bach stressed the IOC wanted it to be included at Los Angeles 2028 and would not rule out a Task Force managing the sport for a third consecutive Olympics, insisting the issue was "hypothetical" and would be resolved as it progresses.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) in June became the first-ever governing body to be expelled from the Olympic movement due to concerns with its finances, governance and the credibility of boxing competitions and a deterioration in relations with the IOC under President Umar Kremlev of Russia.

World Boxing was formed in April seeking recognition from the IOC, but currently has only 16 National Federations and Bach said prior to the Executive Board meeting it does not have "sufficient global representation".

Despite the governance issues, IOC director general Christophe De Kepper had "guaranteed" boxing would feature at Los Angeles 2028 at the Extraordinary IOC Session which confirmed the IBA's expulsion, but Bach backtracked by declaring a decision over its inclusion had been put "on hold".

Bach added modern pentathlon would have been removed had obstacle not replaced riding.

Klaus Schormann, the long-serving President of the International Modern Pentathlon Union, has come under fire from several high-profile athletes in the sport over the plans, but claimed the governing body had been vindicated by the decision.

"UIPM was challenged by the IOC President to carry out a 'critical reform' of modern pentathlon, finding a replacement for riding as one of the sport’s five disciplines, and that is exactly what we have done - paying close attention to reducing the cost and complexity of the sport and adding appeal for youth and the general public," the German official said.

"The integration of obstacle in modern pentathlon has already proved to be highly successful and we now have a product that has the potential to add tremendous value to the Olympic Games for all future organisers, while respecting the vision of Baron Pierre de Coubertin to create a sport that examines the complete athlete.

"We are grateful to the IOC for their continued support during this process."

Weightlifting was left off the initial programme at Los Angeles 2028 following doping and corruption scandals and a series of governance failures, but was approved for inclusion due to the International Weightlifting Federation's delegation of anti-doping management to the International Testing Agency and sanctioning to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The decisions are all set for approval on the second day of the IOC Session on Monday (October 16).