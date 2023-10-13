Beach sprint rowing has been added to the programme for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, it was announced here today.

It was the only one of 16 disciplines proposed by a number of sports to be included for when the Games return to California.

The new discipline will replace lightweight double sculls, with next year's Olympic Games in Paris marking the last time when lightweight rowing is featured on the programme.

Lightweight rowing events, which have weight-limited crews, had been introduced to the Olympic programme at Atlanta 1996.

It was also confirmed by the IOC Executive Board that the Olympic regatta will be staged at the Long Beach Marine Stadium, the course when Los Angeles staged the Games in 1932.

It means that the competition will take place on the shortest course in Olympic history, over 1,500 metres - some 500m less than the standard length.

The news that beach sprint rowing was going to be added to the programme was broken by British Rowing, who sent out a press release before an official announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following the conclusion of the second day of its Executive Board meeting.

"The inclusion of coastal rowing at LA28, through the beach sprints format, is expected to be transformational for our sport in terms of global exposure, and in making an exciting form of rowing accessible to new populations," World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland said.

"We believe beach sprint rowing has the potential to enhance the Olympic programme by embracing beach culture and our shared values of universality, gender-equality and sustainability, while delivering genuine innovation in sport, broadcast and fan entertainment."

Three medal events have been proposed by World Rowing, the men's solo, women's solo and the mixed double sculls, meaning for the first-time, rowing would feature a mixed event at the Olympic Games for a total of 64 athletes.

This is due to be confirmed by the IOC at the start of 2025.

The new discipline will share an existing Games venue, to be determined, with another sport, but World Rowing claimed it would be "located at the heart of Los Angeles" suggesting Long Beach, which is already due to host triathlon.

The beach sprint rowing format had already been added to the programme for the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar and had been due to feature at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria before the Australian state withdrew from hosting the event.