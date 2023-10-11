IWF commended by Bach prior to decision set to save its Olympic status in Mumbai

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has been commended by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach for "the most strict anti-doping programme" in its history, with the sport set to salvage its Olympic place at the Session here.

Weightlifting was left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028 following doping and corruption scandals and a series of governance failures, and its athlete quota was nearly halved for Paris 2024.

Disgraced former President Tamás Aján resigned in 2020 after an ARD documentary accused him of corruption in anti-doping procedures and financial malpractice, and was handed a lifetime ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last year.

Mohamed Jaloud of Iraq was elected as IWF President last year along with a new Executive Board, and insidethegames revealed last month it had done enough to secure its place at Los Angeles 2028, which is set to be approved by the IOC Executive Board and then the Session at the gatherings in Mumbai.

The IOC Executive Board is due to meet from tomorrow until Saturday (October 14) in Mumbai, followed by the Session from Sunday (October 15) until Tuesday (October 17).

Bach confirmed the IOC has been impressed by the work of the IWF.

"Here we have seen great progress," he said, as reported by the New Indian Express.

"They have outsourced all the anti-doping management to International Testing Agency and the sanctioning to CAS.

"They have started a robust anti-doping programme.

"We can also, at least to a certain degree, bring in a change in culture of the sport.

"Because it’s not only about the athletes, whom you can test, it’s about the coaches who are telling the athletes that 'if you don’t take this, you will never have a chance to win a medal and take it'.

"It’s a vitamin and all these sorts of things.

"So when we look at the numbers, there is a significant reduction in doping cases.

"This is the most strict anti-doping programme weightlifting has ever had in their history."