Russian Olympic Committee and Los Angeles 2028 programme key issues to be discussed by IOC Executive Board in Mumbai

The Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) recognition of entities from illegally annexed Ukrainian territories and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics sports programme are key items set to be discussed at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board starting here tomorrow.

The 15 members of the body are set to hold their fourth and penultimate meeting of the year through to Saturday (October 14), prior to the gathering of members at the IOC Session from Sunday (October 15) to Tuesday (October 17) in the Indian city of Mumbai.

The Executive Board is due to hear a report from the Olympic Programme Commission covering Los Angeles 2028's proposal to add cricket, baseball and softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash to the Games in five years' time.

The announcement of a decision on the sports programme was delayed from last month's Executive Board meeting, following tough negotiations between the IOC and Los Angeles 2028 led by chairman Casey Wasserman.

An issue to iron out with the proposal would be the limit of 10,500 athletes participating at the Olympics, given four team sports feature as part of the plans.

However, it is expected the programme will be presented to the IOC Session for approval following consideration by the Executive Board, with the Olympic Programme Commission due to report on Monday (October 16).

It would mark a symbolic return to the Olympics for cricket for the first time since Paris 1900, in a country where the sport is something of a national obsession.

Cricket is one of five sports set to be added to the Los Angeles 2028 programme, pending approval from the IOC Executive Board and Session ©Getty Images

Despite its forthcoming Olympic debut at Paris 2024, which the IOC has hailed as part of its move towards urban-based sports, breaking missed out on Los Angeles 2028 along with karate, kickboxing and motorsport.

Long-time Olympic sports boxing, modern pentathlon and weightlifting, which were all left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028, each look set to remain at the Games.

Another key issue for the Executive Board concerns the ROC, which has been accused by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine of violating the Olympic Charter by recognising regional Olympic Councils in the Luhansk People's Republic, Donetsk People's Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

insidethegames revealed last week this would be discussed by the Executive Board after conducting an inquiry.

The ROC has separately launched legal proceedings against the IOC in Switzerland over an alleged unpaid share of more than $8 million (£6.6 million/€7.6 million) in marketing revenues, and has continued to criticise IOC-recommended conditions requiring its and Belarus' athletes to have not supported the war and not be affiliated to the military to compete as individual neutrals in international sport.

The Russian Olympic Committee has been accused of violating the Olympic Charter by recognising four regional Olympic Councils from illegally annexed Ukrainian territories ©Getty Images

This followed a lifting of an outright ban in March, which prompted anger in Ukraine and among its allies.

The IOC has stressed it has not taken a decision on Russian and Belarusian athletes' participation at Paris 2024, and has not provided a timeframe for this.

The first day of the IOC Executive Board meeting is also due to feature follow-ups on decisions from previous meetings, reports by President Thomas Bach and on the International Federations, National Olympic Committees (NOCs), athletes, Coordination Commissions and Organising Committees of future Olympic Games, and activities of IOC Commissions.

Regarding NOCs, the IOC has this year had concerns with the status of women and girls' access to sport in Afghanistan and Iran, while Guatemala remains suspended due to legal issues with its governance.

A shorter day two on Friday (October 13) is set to feature reports by the IOC administration, discussions on Olympic Agenda 2020+5's Midway Report and other items, before a joint meeting between the Executive Board and Athletes' Commission on Saturday.