French President Emmanuel Macron has used his attendance at Paralympic Day in Paris to urge the public to buy tickets for next year's Paralympic Games.

Ticket sales are set to launch tomorrow for events excluding the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, with 2.8 million set to be available without a ballot.

Macron highlighted that 50 per cent of tickets are priced at less than €24 (£20.80/$25.40) and all at no more than €100 (£86.50/$105.60).

"I really want to encourage all our compatriots to buy tickets", the French President said, as reported by Agence France-Presse.

He added: "Tomorrow the ticket office opens and these are going to be fantastic sporting moments.

"These Paralympic Games will allow us to see very great athletes, major competitions, you have more than 300 [French] athletes who will be there."

Macron took part in a wheelchair basketball match on the Place de la République, the site for this year's celebrations.

He also played table tennis with France's eight-time Alpine skiing Paralympic gold medallist Marie Bochet and handed out several qualifying tickets to home athletes.

Nearly 100 athletes attended Paralympic Day, joined by tens of thousands of spectators with American Para archer Matt Stutzman as guest of honour.

World Para Swimming Championships silver medallist Théo Curin joined journalist Sandy Heribert in presenting proceedings on the main stage.

Other guests in attendance included International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, French Paralympic and Sports Committee President Marie-Amélie Le Fur, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and French Ministers such as Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, whose remit covers Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Brazilian official Parsons said Paralympic Day had built the excitement for next year's Paralympics.

"The second Paralympic Day was truly spectacular and left me with even greater excitement for next summer’s Paralympic Games," he said.

"The mixture of sporting performances, entertainment, partner activations, and announcements regarding the French team was highly engaging.

"The attendance of President Macron, several Government Ministers, Mayor Hidalgo, and city representatives underlines just how committed everyone is to making Paris 2024 the most spectacular Paralympic Games to date.

"To see so many people attending left me full of confidence that interest in buying Paralympic tickets will be extremely high when they go on sale on Monday 9 October.

"We are on course for truly outstanding Paris 2024 Paralympic Games."

©Getty Images

Oudéa-Castéra said Paralympic Day was "an opportunity to reaffirm all these commitments" on the development of Para sports and improving accessibility throughout France.

Estanguet thanked all who participated in the celebrations, and said "we can't wait to experience these emotions a hundredfold, in less than a year's time".

Fourteen sports were showcased as part of the day's events.

Next year's Paralympic Games are due to be held from August 28 to September 8, with 22 sports on the programme.