Businesses in Paris 2024 areas to be given priority for accessibility grants

Businesses close to Paris 2024 areas will be given priority for French Government grants to make buildings more accessible for disabled people.

Grants of up to €20,000 (£17,000/$21,000) are available as part of a €300 million (£260 million/$318 million) fund which will stretch over five years.

The first €100 million (£86 million/$106 million) will be paid out between November and the end of 2024, meaning some work will be completed in time for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Fadila Khattabi, France's secretary of state in charge of people with disabilities, said places in Olympic areas would be given "special attention".

The Government will pay 50 per cent of the costs of a project, up to the €20,000 limit.

Shops, hotels, and restaurants are among the types of places expected to benefit.

It comes after a study of 900,000 establishments open to the public in France revealed that around 560,000 were not accessible.

Accessibility in the host city is a key legacy goal of the Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

"We must rise to the occasion in terms of accessibility everywhere, the rights of people with disabilities must be respected," said Khattabi.

Olivia Grégoire, the Minister for Small and Medium Enterprises, Trade, Crafts and Tourism, welcomed the move.

"These are generally quite simple works, which do not cost tens of thousands of euros," she said.

"Primarily it is a question of installing accessibility ramps, for wheelchairs of course but also for mothers with a stroller.

"The accessibility ramp is a comfort tool for the elderly, but also for young parents."

A host city becoming more accessible for disabled people is seen as a key legacy goal after staging the Paralympic Games.

In April, French President Emmanuel Macron promised "urgent" action to improve accessibility when speaking at a national conference on disabilities at the Elysees Palace.