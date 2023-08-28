Tickets for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are set to go on sale on October 9, the Organising Committee has revealed to celebrate today's one-year-to-go milestone, with International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons predicting them to be extremely popular.

Fans will be able to book their place at the Games, which are scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8, in exactly six weeks with the opening of the official ticketing programme.

Organisers are aiming to make the Paralympics "a popular celebration" and as a result they are aiming to set accessible price points for the sporting events.

Around 2.8 million tickets are due to go on sale without a draw which is expected to provide an even playing field for those hoping to purchase.

Except for road cycling and the marathon, which do not require tickets to watch, tickets for all sports on the programme are available at a minimum price of €15 (£12.80/$16.20).

Almost half of the tickets for the general public will cost €25 (£21.50/$27).

Parsons is expecting "massive demand" and hopes it will be the first Paralympics to sell out.

London 2012 came the closest when it sold 2.72 million tickets which marked 95 per cent of the availability.

"As with every Games, we hope we can sell every single ticket to spectators once they go on-sale on 9 October," Parsons said.

"With world class sport, stunning venues, and affordable tickets we aim to achieve this goal."

Paris 2024 has implemented a charitable scheme for the Paralympic Games whereby for every order customers are invited to make a €2 (£1.70/$2.15) donation to Secours Populaire Français, known as French Popular Relief in English.

The organisation is dedicated to fighting poverty and the ticket contributions will "give underprivileged people the opportunity to experience the magic of the Games by allowing them to attend events."

The partnership is in line with the Games Wide Open motto of the Organising Committee who seek to make it as accessible as possible.

A ticketing innovation implemented is also the Games' discovery pass which allows fans to see multiple sports on the same day.

There will be two discovery passes for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games which will allow fans to see multiple different sports on the same day ©Paris 2024

There are two available - the Centre Paris and South Paris - both for €24 (£21/$25) that give access to multiple venues within close proximity.

The Centre Paris pass allows entry to wheelchair fencing and taekwondo at the Grand Palais, judo and wheelchair rugby at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, blind football at the Eiffel Tower Stadium, and archery at Les Invalides.

The other pass then gives access to the first, fourth, and sixth halls of the South Paris Arena where boccia, table tennis, and goalball will be contested, respectively.

A second scheme is the family offer which gives the option to buy up to two children's tickets for an additional €10 (£8.50/$10.80) when two adult tickets are purchased.

On October 8, the day before the tickets go on sale, a Paralympic Day is set to be celebrated at the Place de la République.

The second edition of the celebration will give a "spectacular, popular and festive foretaste" of the Games.

Last year's Paralympic Day saw tens of thousands of people learn about various sporting disciplines and watch displays from more than 160 athletes including French flagbearer and judo silver medallist at Tokyo 2020 Sandrine Martinet.