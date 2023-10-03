Russian athletes will not compete at Paris 2024 Paralympics if have to condemn Ukraine war, IPC warned

Up to 300 Russian athletes could take part at next year’s Paralympic Games in Paris after they were given the green light to compete as neutrals, it has been claimed.

But Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) President Pavel Rozhkov has admitted that figure could drop to zero if athletes are asked to sign any sort of declaration condemning the war in Ukraine.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) General Assembly in Bahrain's capital Manama voted in favour last week of partial suspension for the National Paralympic Committees (NPC) of Russia and Belarus.

The decision has been widely condemned by a number of countries who had voted for a complete suspension of Russia and Belarus, which have prevented them from taking part in any form at Paris 2024.

The IPC are now set to draw up a set of protocols for athletes to be allowed to compete, which could include a public declaration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a ban on any athletes eligible to compete in the Paralympics as a result of fighting in the war.

"About 300 people can get to the Paralympic Games," Rozhkov told Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"We hope that the Paralympic federations will allow our athletes to participate in the competition so that they can be selected.

"The criteria are in general terms, the [IPC] Executive Committee will formulate all this more clearly in the near future."

The Russian Paralympic Committee's work helping rehabilitate troops injured in the war against Ukraine was counted against them, its President Pavel Rozhkov claimed ©YouTube

Rozhkov has claimed the partial suspension was because of his organisation’s work to rehabilitate soldiers injured in the war in Ukraine.

"The issue of declarations was not discussed [by the IPC]," Rozhkov told TASS.

“A number of Olympic federations that hold competitions among Paralympians demanded that our athletes sign declarations during competitions in Europe.

"If this happens, our athletes will not go anywhere."

Russia has not competed under its own flag since the drugs-tainted 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi.

They were banned from the 2016 Summer Paralympics at Rio de Janeiro as a result of Russia’s state-sponsored doping programme and competing under a neutral banner at Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020.

They were due to compete as the "Russian Paralympic Committee" at last year’s Winter Games in Beijing but were barred after several countries threatened to boycott the event after Vladimir Putin launched his attack on Ukraine eight days before it started.

Rozhkov claimed that the majority of countries at the IPC General Assembly in Bahrain’s capital supported Russia and wanted them to compete at Paris 2024, due to take place between August 28 and September 8 next year.

"For the first time, representatives of many countries, primarily Latin America, Asia and Africa, openly disagreed with the position of the IPC," he told Russian state-owned domestic news agency RAI Novosti.

"This is the main achievement.

"When the IPC petition was put forward to completely deprive us of membership, these representatives actively spoke out, they said that 74 countries voted for us, against 65 from the IPC Executive Committee.

"Moreover, when the discussions ended, representatives of those countries came up to us and congratulated us, everyone had joyful, positive emotions."

Russia has not competed under its under own flag at the Paralympic Games since the country hosted Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

Rozhkov alleged that the IPC put on pressure on countries to ensure Russia was deprived of the chance to compete under its own flag at Paris 2024.

"The second vote, maybe we would have won if the IPC had held it right away," he said.

"But they are experienced, they organised a break for an hour and a half, as I understand it, they talked to someone, put pressure on someone, so the second vote was against us.

"We were not satisfied with both petitions, we opposed them.

"We were supported by more than 50 countries.

"Still, this is a lot.

"The Paralympic community was divided into two parts - those countries that do not like us very much were applauded on the one hand, we were applauded on the other.

"It feels like we were supported more by this applause."